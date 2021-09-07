Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Surfer dies off Dunedin beach

    Middle Beach this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Inquiries are under way after a surfer died off the Dunedin coast yesterday evening.

    Police this morning advised that a member of the public found the body of a male surfer in the water in the Middle Beach area around 6.30pm.

    The South Coast Board Riders Club advised on social media that it had put a rāhui in place between Lawyers Head and Second Beach following the death.

    The club said the deceased was "a local surfer".

    The rāhui is in place for 48 hours, lifting at 6:30pm on Wednesday unless notified of an extension. The rāhui applies to the gathering of kaimoana/seafood and recreational activities.

    Police said they were making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

     

    Otago Daily Times

