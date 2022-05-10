Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Suspected hit-and-run victim 'a good, genuine man'

    By Richard Davison
    A victim of a suspected hit-and-run in the Catlins at the weekend was a ‘‘good, genuine man’’ at the heart of his community.

    Yesterday the tight-knit rural community of Owaka was in mourning for the death of the local rugby stalwart, named as Rikki McCall (33) in a death notice today.

    Social media sources reveal Mr McCall’s contributions to the Owaka Rugby Club as a coach for the past two years, and his farming background.

    A member of the Owaka community, who did not wish to be named, said Mr McCall was a ‘‘good genuine man, who took care of family and friends, and gave things his all’’.

    Other family and friends contacted by the ODT yesterday said the tragedy, saying the loss was still ‘‘too raw’’ to discuss.

    In Mr McCall’s death notice, his family describe him as ‘‘an amazing father, loving husband, bloody good mate and an absolute top bloke’’ who was taken ‘‘far too soon’’.

    Police were alerted about 12.20am on Sunday, after Mr McCall’s body was found in Owaka Valley Rd.

    It appeared he might have been hit by a vehicle, police said.

    Police could not provide any further details yesterday afternoon.

    A funeral for Mr McCall will take place at the Owaka Community Centre on Saturday.

    Mr McCall’s death notice invites people to ‘‘join us in Rikki’s casual manner, in your farming gear, gumboots and all’’.

     -  Police 105, quote P05049949.

     -richard.davison@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

