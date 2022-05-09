'Suspicious' blaze by Blis building

The fire is regarded as suspicious. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A fire close to a Blis Biotechnologies property in Dunedin this morning is being regarded as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it received reports of smoke coming from a property belonging to the company in Sullivan Ave at 4.45am.

A pump and an aerial ladder from Dunedin City station and a pump from St Kilda station attended.

When they arrived they found a large rubbish fire which was extinguished.

The fire is considered suspicious and police have been notified, the spokesman said.

Blis chief executive Brian Watson said the fire happened in a car park which was not a a part of the firm’s leased premises.

He was keen to see appropriate steps being taken.

There had been no damage or risk to the building, but the incident was "a concern".

The rubbish which was set alight appeared to be a little bit of wood and an old chair.

The crime appeared to be opportunistic and the firm was keen to explore with neighbours how to avoid such issues in the future.

The company had experienced tagging previously, and about six months ago there was another fire event involving someone setting fire to an aerosol in a similar location, he said.