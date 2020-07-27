Suspicious Southland fire being investigated

Southland police are investigating a suspicious early morning fire in Mataura at the weekend.

The fire was discovered burning among macrocarpa trees in the rear section of a residential property in Main St about 3pm yesterday, police said.

The fire was well involved and had destroyed a garden shed.

Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the fire - particularly near the railway tracks between Albion St and Ely St, between 2.45am and 3.30am.

Please get in touch by phoning 105 and quote file number 200726/3750.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

