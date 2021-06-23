Sydney Covid case: Wellington moving to alert level 2

The Wellington region will move to alert level 2 from 6pm tonight after an Australian man with Covid-19 visited the capital last weekend.

The Covid case was likely to have been infected before they travelled to New Zealand and was linked to the Sydney cluster, officials said this afternoon.

The man from Sydney works in a healthcare workplace near Bondi Junction - an area linked to the current outbreak in Sydney.

He stayed at the Rydges Hotel in Featherston St and visited 13 places of interest in Wellington, including central city restaurants and cafes, a bar, a Countdown supermarket and popular tourist attractions Te Papa and the Weta Cave Shop.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Cabinet met earlier today and it was decided "out of an abundance of caution" to move the Wellington region, including the Kapiti Coast and Wairarapa, to alert level 2 from 6pm today until 11.59pm on Sunday.

The rest of New Zealand remains at alert level 1.

Alert level 2 means there are limits on gathering sizes and fewer than 100 people could now meet at one time, Hipkins said.

Face masks are compulsory on public transport and people were encouraged to wear them while waiting for transport. He also encouraged people to wear masks where social distancing was not possible.

Schools would stay open, as would early childhood education centres. Hospitality outlets could open, but needed to apply the three S's - seated, separate and having a single server.

Hipkins said the infected man had received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and his partner, whom he traveled with, was awaiting her Covid-19 test results. He said the man noticed symptoms on Monday morning before leaving on the mid-morning flight from Wellington Airport.

Contact tracers were working "at pace", he said, and this case was a reminder of the need to use the Covid tracer app and to have the Bluetooth function turned on.

Hipkins said if people had been in the Wellington region over the weekend, they needed to take the alert level restrictions with them. If someone had been in Wellington and was now in Christchurch, for example, they should not go to big gatherings.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Sydney Covid-19 case was with his partner and had four close contacts. They spent time in the capital from Saturday, June 19 until Monday, June 21.

"We are assuming they were infectious in Wellington."

Bloomfield said it was not yet known if the case has the more infectious delta variant, but regardless - the response will be the same. "And it is for people to act quickly to isolate and to be tested."

The man used the Covid-19 tracer app while in Wellington and Bloomfield believed there would be "quite a number of exposure sites".

Passengers on the traveller's flights Qantas QF163, which left Sydney at 7.05pm on Friday June 18 and landed in Wellington at 12.12am on Saturday June 19; and Air New Zealand NZ247, which left Wellington at 10.13am on Monday June 21, arriving in Sydney at 11.33am, were being asked to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Four contacts linked to the Australian traveller had been isolating - two in Palmerston North and two in Tauranga. The contract tracing team are tracking down 58 passengers who were on the Sydney flight the man was on.

This is the first time an Australian traveller has brought Covid-19 to NZ, and since gone home, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker is calling for half-levels to be added to the Covid-19 alert system to better respond to outbreaks. He said there needed to be more advice to the public about wearing masks.

Baker told RNZ's Nine to Noon programme the alert level system has not caught up with science and would be easy to update.

• For Covid-19 health advice and information, contact the Healthline team (for free) on 0800 358 5453.

Potential exposure sites in Wellington

Health authorities met this morning to produce a list of places of interest, with the first of number of potential exposure sites in Wellington released.

Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington, arrival at Wellington Airport, 12.05am, Saturday (June 19)

Rydges Hotel, Featherston St, 12am, Saturday to 9.10am Monday (June 21)

Unichem Wellington Pharmacy, Lambton Quay, 10.38am-11.48am, Saturday

Te Papa Tongarewa, 3.05pm-5.45pm, Saturday

Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, 4pm-5.45pm, Saturday

Jack Hackett's Bar, 5 Inglewood Pl, 8.45pm-12am Saturday

Floridita's Restaurant, 161 Cuba St, 12.45pm to 4pm, Saturday

Highwater Eatery, 54 Cuba St, 5.45pm to 9.30pm, Saturday

Pickle & Pie café, 2 Lombard St, 9.45am to 11.37am, Sunday (June 20)

The Weta Cave shop, 1 Weka St, Miramar, 11.10am to 12.30pm, Sunday

The Lido café, 81 Victoria St, 1pm to 2.45pm, Sunday

Unity Books, 57 Willis St, 1.50pm to 3.05pm, Sunday

Countdown Cable Lane, off Lambton Quay, 6pm to 7.15pm, Sunday

One Red Dog, 56 Customhouse Quay, 7pm to 9pm, Sunday

Te Papa, the national museum, is a popular attraction in the capital. Photo: ODT files

The New South Wales health authority issued an alert late on Tuesday about the flights between Wellington and Sydney linked to the case.

It said passengers who were on one flight into Wellington, and one flight back to Sydney last weekend, are considered close contacts of a Covid-19 case.

The Australian state's health authority is urging anyone who was on those flights to get a Covid-19 test, and to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Genome sequencing was under way in Australia to see if the case is linked to the current outbreak in Sydney.

Passengers on a Qantas and an Air NZ flight are being considered close contacts of a Covid-19 case. Photo: Getty Images

Quarantine-free travel from New South Wales to New Zealand had already been temporarily suspended due to the rising case numbers in Sydney, and will last at least 72 hours.

The Australian state yesterday recorded 10 new cases of Covid-19, and health authorities announced new exposure sites there.

The latest surge in cases in the Sydney Bondi cluster led NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to extend the state's mask mandate for all indoor public venues to midnight on Wednesday June 30.

Local government areas of Wollongong and Shellharbour, which had compulsory masks for public transport, would be subjected to the same mask rules as Sydney.

- RNZ and NZ Herald