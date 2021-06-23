Sydney Covid case: Wellington moving to level 2

The Wellington region will move to alert level 2 from 6pm tonight.

The Covid case who travelled to Wellington over the weekend was likely to have been infected before they travelled to this country and was linked to the Sydney cluster, officials say.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield also revealed we have administered 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. DHBs were 7.5 per cent ahead of plan, he said.

"We've always had plans in place for situations like this and that is what we're working through now," Hipkins said.

Contact tracers were working "at pace", he said.

Four close contacts of the man were notified last night and put into isolation and tested.

Two results are back so far - both are negative.

Authorities are considering putting the capital into lockdown after the man infected with the Delta strain of Covid-19 spent two-and-a-half days in Wellington doing "tourist things" before returning home to Sydney and testing positive.

Hipkins said the man had received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and his partner, who he travelled with, is awaiting her Covid-19 test results.

Meanwhile, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker is calling for half-levels to be added to the Covid-19 alert system to better respond to outbreaks. He said there needed to be more advice to the public about wearing masks.

Baker told RNZ's Nine to Noon programme the alert level system has not caught up with science and would be easy to update.

Potential exposure sites

Locations of interest New South Wales case

Location name Address Day Time What to do Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington Arrived Wellington International Airport June 19 Arrival 12.05am Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Rydges Hotel 75 Featherston Street, Pipitea, Wellington 6011 June 19-21 12am, June 19 to 9:10am, June 21 Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy 204 Lambton Quay, Wellington June 19 10.38am to 11:48am Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Te Papa Tongarewa - general 55 Cable Street, Wellington June 19 3:05pm to 5:45pm Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until a negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen 55 Cable Street, Wellington June 19 4pm to 5:45pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Jack Hackett's Bar 5 Inglewood Place, Cnr Taranaki St, Wellington June 19 8:45pm to 12 am Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Floridita's Restaurant 161 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington 19 June 12.45pm to 4pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Highwater Eatery 54 Cuba Street, Wellington 19 June 5.45pm to 9.30pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Pickle & Pie café 2 Lombard Street, Wellington 20 June 9.45am to 11.37am Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. The Weta Cave shop 1 Weka Street, Miramar, Wellington 20 June 11.10am to 12.30pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. The Lido café 81 Victoria Street, Te Aro, Wellington 20 June 1pm to 2.45pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Unity Books 57 Willis Street, Wellington Central, Wellington 20 June 1.50pm to 3.05pm Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Countdown Cable Lane 280/284 Lambton Quay, Wellington Central, Wellington 20 June 6pm to 7.15pm Stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.If symptoms develop, get a test immediately and stay at home until negative test result is received. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. One Red Dog 56 Customhouse Quay, Wellington Central 20 June 20 June 7pm to 9pm Isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately, and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

The New South Wales health authority issued an alert late on Tuesday about the flights between Wellington and Sydney linked to the case.

It said passengers who were on one flight into Wellington, and one flight back to Sydney last weekend, are considered close contacts of a Covid-19 case.

The Australian state's health authority is urging anyone who was on those flights to get a Covid-19 test, and to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health said stage four close contacts had been identified and are isolating. Based on the time of the onset of symptoms and the CT score it is most likely the person had contracted the virus in Sydney before to their visit to New Zealand, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health's contact-tracing team has been in touch with the airlines about contacting passengers on the two flights to provide advice.

This is the first time an Australian traveller has brought Covid-19 to NZ, and since gone home, the ministry said.

Genome sequencing was under way in Australia to see if the case is linked to the current outbreak in Sydney.

Quarantine-free travel from New South Wales to New Zealand had already been temporarily suspended due to the rising case numbers in Sydney, and will last at least 72 hours.

The Australian state yesterday recorded 10 new cases of Covid-19, and health authorities announced new exposure sites there.

The latest surge in cases in the Sydney Bondi cluster led NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to extend the state's mask mandate for all indoor public venues to midnight Wednesday June 30.

Local government areas of Wollongong and Shellharbour, which had compulsory masks for public transport, would be subjected to the same mask rules as Sydney.

The Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre continued to be the main area of concern to health authorities on Tuesday.

New Zealand health authorities have urged travellers from the state who have been to a location of interest at the times listed to call Healthline, and isolate themselves until they can be tested for Covid-19 and then return a negative result.

Air New Zealand said the pause on quarantine free travel from Sydney meant 28 flights were cancelled over the next 72 hours.

