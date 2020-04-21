Tamihere murder convictions referred back to Court of Appeal

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It follows acceptance by the Governor-General of advice from Justice Minister Andrew Little last year on a Royal Prerogative of Mercy application made by Tamihere.
Tamihere was convicted in 1990 of the murder of the Swedish tourists Urban Hoglin and Heidi Paakkonen.
Little said: "After considering advice from the Ministry of Justice, who were assisted by a retired senior High Court judge, I advised Her Excellency to refer Mr Tamihere's convictions back to the Court of Appeal for further consideration.
"As the matter will shortly come before the Courts, I will not be making any further comment."
An Order in Council has been prepared and referred to the Court of Appeal to give effect to the Governor-General's decision.
The case will be heard by the Court as a further appeal.
The Governor-General's Office says the Royal prerogative of mercy is an important constitutional safeguard in New Zealand's criminal justice system.
It provides a special avenue for criminal cases to be re-opened where a person may have been wrongly convicted or sentenced.