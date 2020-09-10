Tax plan criticised by both right and left

Labour’s new tax policy has drawn a wide array of criticism for not going far enough, but party leader Jacinda Ardern says it is "best for New Zealand in our times".

Although it has been welcomed by the likes of the New Zealand Public Service Association union, the Green Party and even a Rich Lister have called out Labour for "tinkering" with a "far from radical" tax plan.

The party yesterday promised, if re-elected, it would introduce a new 39% top tax rate on anyone earning more than $180,000 a year, which would bring in $550million in revenue a year.

That money would be put towards health, education and paying down New Zealand’s Covid-19 debt.

Labour finance spokesman Grant Robertson said the tax would affect only about 2% of all New Zealanders.

Labour’s revenue spokesman Stuart Nash (left) listens as finance spokesman Grant Robertson answers questions during the party’s tax policy announcement in Wellington yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

If someone earned $200,000 a year, for example, the tax would cost them $23 a week, or $1200 a year.

For the other 98% of taxpayers there would be no additional tax under a Labour-led Government.

"Our plan strikes a balance as we recover from Covid-19," Mr Robertson said.

"Now is the time to provide New Zealanders with certainty and with confidence," Ms Ardern said.

Both Mr Robertson and Ms Ardern pointed out that even with the increased top tax rate, wealthy New Zealanders still pay less in tax than they would if they lived in Australia.

In fact, the proposed top tax bracket still means New Zealand is in the bottom third of the 36 OECD countries when it comes to a top tax rate.

It is with this the Greens take issue.

Although co-leader James Shaw said a higher top tax rate was "long overdue" it was still simply not enough.

"It is tinkering that won’t address the long-term challenges facing Aotearoa."

The party wants New Zealand’s richest to be taxed much more.

Mr Shaw wants two more tax brackets added, one at 36% for people earning more than $100,000 and one at 42% at $150,000.

At the moment, the highest tax bracket is 33%, paid by those earning more than $70,000 a year.

"With the Greens in Government, we will push for taxation policy that truly addresses the challenges we face, so everyone can live with dignity," Mr Shaw said.

But the Greens tax plan looks unlikely to be a reality even if it is able to form a coalition with Labour after the election.

Mr Robertson said yesterday Labour’s tax policy would be the full extent of any tax changes in a government his party leads.

"This is Labour’s tax policy.

"We are committing to not implementing anything other than this if we are in government," Mr Robertson said.

Property developer Troy Bowker, whose net worth, according to the NBR Rich List, is $84million, said the policy was a clear signal this Labour Government appeared to have given up on its agenda to redistribute wealth via the tax system.

"Far from being radical, this policy could easily have come from the National Party."

National was not happy either, but for different reasons.

"No country in the world has ever taxed itself out of recession, but Labour’s first instinct is to raise your taxes," party finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said.

Despite Mr Robertson’s comments that this was the be-all and end-all of Labour’s tax plans, Mr Goldsmith said that this was "just the beginning".

"Labour will eventually widen the net and come after middle-income earners."

This drew a strong rebuke from Ms Ardern, who dismissed the comments as "misinformation".

Act New Zealand called Labour’s tax plan "divisive populism" which would raise little revenue for the Government.

Leader David Seymour said the $550million the tax would raise would not even begin to "repair the fiscal damage Labour has done".

The PSA said the new tax was a step in the right direction.

"We’re pleased to see Labour policies that can help shift New Zealand in a more equal direction, and we know PSA members will be happy to see more money available for essential public and community services."