Teachers say progress made in pay talks with ministry

The teachers' strike protest in Queens Street in Auckland on 16 March 2023. Photo: RNZ / Nick Monro

The government is yet to reach an agreement with teachers as negotiations continue.

About 50,000 teachers across the country walked out of class on Thursday last week, calling for better pay to meet the rising cost of living as well as more support and resources in schools.

Ministry of Education general manager Mark Williamson said some progress was made in a number of areas during mediation on Friday.

A meeting between the ministry and the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) will take place on Tuesday.

PPTA acting president Chris Abercrombie remained optimistic about a solution.

"We are still in discussions. There's a meeting tomorrow between the PPTA and the ministry and we're really hopeful for a resolution soon. It's what we want - we don't want to be doing this, we want to be in the classroom teaching."

Teachers have rejected a $6000 pay rise over two years and, for primary teachers, $1300 in one-off payments.

A New Zealand Educational Institute spokesperson said they would also continue negotiations with the ministry.