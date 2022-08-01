Monday, 1 August 2022

12.50 pm

Teen found dead in car in Southland river named

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police have released the name of the young woman found dead on Friday in a car that had crashed into a Southland river.

    She was 17-year-old Kaia Hamilton, of Southland.

    Police on Friday said the vehicle crashed through a bridge barrier on Ferry Rd, near Invercargill, and plunged into the Oreti River late on Thursday night.

    The body was found by police divers in the vehicle about 5pm on Friday.

    An investigation is ongoing. 

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter