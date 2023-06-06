Teen girls in crime spree

Two teenage girls caught in a stolen car in Dunedin today were involved in a vehicle-related crime spree that included ramming another car, police say.



Police said the pair and another youth were located in the vehicle on John Wilson Ocean Drive.

The two girls were allegedly involved in multiple incidents across Otago over the weekend, including three burglaries, two unlawful vehicle takes, and a petrol drive-off.

During one of the burglaries in Alexandra, the offenders rammed a vehicle belonging to a member of the public as they were fleeing the scene, police said.

The girls - aged 14 and 17 - are due to appear in Dunedin Youth Court on June 7 and 12.

Police said they were seeking another youth in relation to the burglaries.

"We acknowledge the concern these incidents cause to the wider community and reiterate our commitment to holding these offenders accountable.

"We will not tolerate this behaviour in our community and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and feel safe."