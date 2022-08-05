Teen victim of fatal hit-and-run named

Police have released the name of the teenage victim who died in a hit-and-run in Invercargill.

He was 16-year-old Karson Grennell of Invercargill.

Two pedestrians were run down by cars in two separate accidents in South Invercargill on Monday night — with one of the accidents being fatal.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the first crash, at 5.50pm on the corner of Nith and Bowmont Sts, which led to Karson being taken to Invercargill Hospital.

He died in hospital early on Tuesday morning.

A second person who left the scene before police arrived has been located and is assisting the investigation team.

Investigators would like information from anyone who knew about or observed a 1988 blue Mitsubishi Mirage in the Newfield area about 4.30pm, or in the vicinity of Nith and Bowmont Sts before the crash.

Emergency services also responded to a second hit-and-run accident on the pedestrian crossing outside Southland Girls’ High School about 10pm on Monday, when another pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information about a light-coloured Subaru station wagon travelling in the SGHS area around the time of the incident.

It was expected the vehicle involved would have sustained significant damage as the pedestrian island crossing control lights were dislodged by the vehicle impact.

Anyone with information that may assist with either incident, or who has CCTV operating in the area, is asked to contact police.