Teen's body brought to Bluff marae

The body of Kyah Kennedy is carried into the Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff for his tangi. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

A procession of cars slowly rolled through the streets of Bluff yesterday to deliver the body of one of the four teenage victims of last week’s fatal crash to his local marae.

As the coffin of Kyah Kennedy (16) was carried through the gates of Te Rau Aroha Marae his former Southland Boys’ High School classmates performed a haka.

Kyah died last Friday in a head-on collision with a concrete truck on Queens Dr, Invercargill, shortly after 4pm.

In the ute with him were friends Konnor Steele (16), Indaka Rouse (16) and O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai (17). All died at the scene of the crash.

A crowd of loved ones gathered from 1pm yesterday at the gates of the marae situated half-way up Bluff Hill.

A line of at least a dozen cars followed Kyah’s hearse to the marae. Several bystanders watched the haka in the drizzly afternoon.

The 16-year-old was known throughout the Southland communities as a talented sportsman — and a Givealittle page set up by his softball club has already raised more than $6000 for his whanau.

Te Rau Aroha Marae spokesman Dean Whaanga said a tangi for Kyah would continue there where his family could receive visitors until Friday, when a service for the Bluff teen would be held.

It is understood the bodies of the four teenagers were returned to families in Bluff and Invercargill on Monday.

An online statement from Te Rau Aroha Marae said Kyah’s ‘‘immediate whanau will bring their precious taonga, beloved son, beloved brother, back to the marae. Kyah will lie in state and remain in Tahu Potiki until Friday’’.

A service for Konnor, who lived just a few blocks away from his schoolmate Kennedy, will be held at the Bluff Rugby Club tomorrow at 1pm.

The funeral of O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as Maru, will be held tomorrow.