Teen's six-person sleepover gets out of hand

Dunedin parents had their long weekend holiday interrupted after their daughter's sleepover turned into a 100-person rager.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to an Abbotsford address overnight on Sunday after receiving noise complaints.
They found a large party in full swing.
It transpired a 15-year-old girl was supposed to be having a six-person sleepover while her parents were out of town, but it had turned into a much larger gathering.
The girl's parents were notified and returned home, he said.