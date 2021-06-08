Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Teen's six-person sleepover gets out of hand

    Dunedin parents had their long weekend holiday interrupted after their daughter's sleepover turned into a 100-person rager.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to an Abbotsford address overnight on Sunday after receiving noise complaints.

    They found a large party in full swing.

    It transpired a 15-year-old girl was supposed to be having a six-person sleepover while her parents were out of town, but it had turned into a much larger gathering.

    The girl's parents were notified and returned home, he said. 

