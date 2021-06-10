Teens sneak into circus, cause fight, crash - police

Two teenage boys may face charges after they snuck into the circus, got into a fight with a cyclist and allegedly crashed a car while drunk in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said two 16-year-old boys allegedly, while under the influence of alcohol, crashed a vehicle into a parked car while performing a U-turn in Prince Albert Rd about 9pm last night.

It was later discovered the boys had spent the evening causing trouble across Dunedin, he said.

After attending a hockey match, the pair snuck into the Great Moscow Circus at the Kensington Oval before allegedly getting into a fight with a cyclist on John Wilson Ocean Dr.

One of the boys blew a blood-alcohol level of 316mcg and the other was brought to hospital to have blood levels taken.

Neither of the teens had confessed to drink-driving.

Both of them were possibly facing charges, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.