Thursday, 10 June 2021

Teens sneak into circus, cause fight, crash - police

    Two teenage boys may face charges after they snuck into the circus, got into a fight with a cyclist and allegedly crashed a car while drunk in Dunedin.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said two 16-year-old boys allegedly, while under the influence of alcohol, crashed a vehicle into a parked car while performing a U-turn in Prince Albert Rd about 9pm last night.

    It was later discovered the boys had spent the evening causing trouble across Dunedin, he said.

    After attending a hockey match, the pair snuck into the Great Moscow Circus at the Kensington Oval before allegedly getting into a fight with a cyclist on John Wilson Ocean Dr.

    One of the boys blew a blood-alcohol level of 316mcg and the other was brought to hospital to have blood levels taken.

    Neither of the teens had confessed to drink-driving.

    Both of them were possibly facing charges, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said. 

    Otago Daily Times

