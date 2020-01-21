Ten hurt after bus rolls near Queenstown

Ten people are injured, including two seriously, after a bus rolled on Glenorchy-Queenstown Road about 7km southwest of Queenstown.

The crash happened about 1.45pm and the road, just south of Closeburn Road, is blocked, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit had been called and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A St John spokesman said two people had serious injuries and eight minor.

Two helicopters, three ambulances and a manager were attending.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said it received reports of the crash near Wilsons Bay at 1.50pm.

Three appliances from Queenstown, one appliance from Frankton and a Frankton support vehicle attended.

Crews arrived at the scene to a bus on its side.

No people were trapped.

The road was blocked and traffic was at a standstill for quite some distance, he said.

A resident who lives on Glenorchy-Queenstown Road said traffic was severely backed up.



