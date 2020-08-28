Terrorist put on Air Force plane bound for Auckland Prison

The terrorist is ushered onto a RNZAF Hercules at Christchurch Airport. Photo: Jon Hicks

The Christchurch mosque killer has had his last ever moments on the outside world as several police and Defence Force staff walked him onto an Air Force Hercules bound for Auckland Prison.

He was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment without parole - the first time in New Zealand's history the sentence has been imposed - meaning he "will never see the light of day again", as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put it.

He had admitted murdering 51 people and attempted to murder 49 others in Christchurch last year.

A photographer captured the gunman being ushered up the loading ramp of an RNZAF Hercules at Christchurch Airport about 8.30pm yesterday, after Justice Cameron Mander sentenced him in the High Court at Christchurch.

He had arrived in the city on Sunday afternoon for the four-day sentencing.

The gunman's arrival in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

The plane was bound for Auckland Prison at Paremoremo where he will spend the rest of his life.

Several armed police and Defence Force staff can be seen ushering him onto the plane.

The gunman is handcuffed and wearing a bulletproof vest and black helmet as he's led up the ramp.

Photographer Jon Hicks said the police Eagle helicopter had been in the air since after the sentencing at court, and followed the gunman's convoy of vehicles to the airport.

It then hovered above during the approximate three-minute exercise of unloading the gunman from the van and into the Hercules accompanied by several officers.

As that happened, several other Armed Offenders Squad members stood around the plane keeping guard.

Hicks said police were busy searching vehicles and questioning people before the convoy arrived and as the gunman was being loaded onto the plane.