'Tessa was a force to be reckoned with': Death of student a 'very sad loss'

Tessa Sheild. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A University of Otago student who died after a car crash is being remembered as a "force to be reckoned with".

Tessa Elizabeth Macintosh Sheild, 20, of Marlborough, died following a crash near Hampden, in North Otago.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to emergency services about 4.20pm on Sunday.

Police released Miss Sheild’s name yesterday.

The law and arts student worked at Liquorland for two and a-half years and was described by her "boss-mum" Donna Hogg as "full of beans, full of life, full of energy, and heading places".

"She loved a bloody good yarn. My God, she could chew anybody’s ear off.

"Tessa was a force to be reckoned with — she was more involved in any group than she needed to be involved in and she was a big sister to lots of younger staff.

"There are lots of people reeling, unfortunately, so it’s going to be a very tough time for the team, but we’ve got support networks in place.

"It’s a very, very sad loss," Ms Hogg said.

The University of Otago said out of respect for the family it would not be making any public comment at this time.

Police said Miss Sheild was airlifted from the crash site to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries. She died on Tuesday.

Another person was taken to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Police and Miss Sheild’s family acknowledged local police and members of the public who assisted at the crash site.

