Thank you to 'the DG': Hipkins on Dr Bloomfield's resignation

Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins has given a personal thank you to the person he says Kiwis know as "the DG".

Director-General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield this morning announced that he would step down at the end of July – almost a year before his term was due to end in June 2023.

In an email to Ministry of Health staff, Bloomfield said he believed it was the right time to go because the Covid-19 response was more settled ahead of the Government implementing major reforms of the health system.

"It's a good time for me to step back and allow a new director- general to shape and lead the organisation in future.

"The DG role is complex and challenging at any time and, with a one in 100 years pandemic, the last two years have been particularly challenging and intense," Bloomfield said in the email.

"I've done everything I set out to do when I came into the role."

Dr Ashley Bloomfield with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: Mark Mitchell

Speaking at the 1pm press conference this afternoon, Hipkins acknowledged Bloomfield saying his workload was enormous, and not just with Covid-19.

His entire life had been dedicated to the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, Hipkins said.

"You have saved thousands, if not tens of thousands of lives," Hipkins told Bloomfield.

Hipkins also referred to election night, when it was close to polls closing, and Bloomfield rang to tell him of a community case.

"It was Dr Bloomfield who had the job of calling me at all hours of the day or night.

"So thanks for ruining that for me," he joked about Bloomfield interrupting his election night celebrations.

He said he respected Bloomfield's decision to step down.

On his reasons for leaving, Bloomfield said he had a five-year contract but the three prior Directors-General had done 3-4 years.

"The last two years could not have been more complex and challenging. I've been thinking for a while about when would be a good time to step down."

He said his family would be happy to have more time with him.

"The hardest thing for me today will be talking to my staff in an all-staff Zoom meeting."

He said he had "mixed feelings" about leaving because of the staff at the ministry and would be "sad" to leave.

"Throughout the last two years, from New Zealanders across the country, I've had a lot of messages of encouragement and support" - but he said that was not for him, but the staff.

"I still find it a surprise walking down the street and people recognise me, but maybe that will now change."

Asked what he was most proud of, Bloomfield said it was the way New Zealanders and the public service had worked together during Covid-19.

Asked for a favourite moment, he said "some are more memorable than others". He said hitting such high vaccination rates had been "such a highlight".

Hipkins said he was "sad, but also very happy for Ashley. He throroughly deserves a break."

He said the personal sacrifice that was made by those leading the response had been huge.

"The pandemic is simething you carry with you 24/7, even when you're on a break," Bloomfield said.

Asked if he had ambitions to run for Parliament, he said, very quickly "not a jot".

Bloomfield said he was proud of the high vaccination rates across the country, including for Māori. He acknowledged the takeup by Māori was slower among younger Māori, but lessons had been learned from that.

"I'm also proud of what we've learned about what we need to do."

For his successor he said it would be "a challenge, but also an opportunity" as the new health reforms bedded in.

Asked if he had been offered, or wanted a role in the new Health NZ body, Bloomfield said he had been happy with the role he had.

He was working closely with the chief executives of Health NZ and the Māori Health Authority in the interim. But it was a good time for a new person to come in - and the role involved was "very different" to the role he had taken on when he was first appointed as director-general.

Asked if he had any regrets, Bloomfield said every day he had thought about things they should and could be doing better.

"In terms of regrets, not specifically, except that I didn't write down what was happening at the time - I was too busy."

He said a diary would have been useful "but maybe my memory will serve me well enough."

He believed they had achieved what they set out to do.

The biggest decision that weighed on him was the first decision to go into lockdown,and the advice he gave around that. It was something they had never thought they would do.

"There was a lot at stake," he said.

Asked how he felt about his celebrity status, he said he had tried to be himself throughout.

"I don't pay too much attention to the negative commentary and I am thankful for, but don't expect, the positive feedback."

He had noted the nature of the feedback directed at the Ministry of Health officials was "very gendered" - his female colleagues got a very different type of response to him "and I think that is terrible, and it's something we need to do something about."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier acknowledged Bloomfield's service during the Covid-19 era, saying he had been central to the Covid-19 response.