Think before buying that chook, SPCA warns

The SPCA says chickens needs space, shelter, a dust bath and good care. Photo: RNZ

People wanting chickens due to an egg shortage need to remember the birds can live up to 10 years and should check with their council before buying, the SPCA warns.

TradeMe data has shown that interest in online auctions for chickens has more than doubled amid the nationwide shortage.

But SPCA farmed animals expert Marie McAninch said people should only get chickens if they want them around.

She believed the shortage was "temporary", but when it came to owning an animal: "You have to think about the whole of their lifetime."

McAninch encouraged prospective owners to do their research first, including checking local council websites.

"There may be rules about the number of chickens you can have, about whether you can have roosters and things like that."

For those able to own roosters, the SPCA had several up for adoption, especially in the South Island, she said.

"So if you're in the Christchurch, Dunedin, sort of Invercargill area there's quite a few."

But Wellingtonians could also adopt.

"There's quite a chatty boy there at the moment called Rupaul who's looking for a home."

Rupaul the Wellington rooster is in need of a good home. Photo: Supplied/ SPCA

Welfare must be paramount

McAninch said owning an animal was a big responsibility and its welfare must always be paramount.

Chickens needed a coop, a dust bathing area and access to a safe shelter outdoor area.

She also recommended checking there was a local vet available with avian expertise and prepared to look after chickens.