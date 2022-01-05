Thirteen-year-old girl dies more than a week after Matamata crash

A 13-year-old girl has died just over a week after a horror crash that put five children in hospital.

Police confirmed the death this morning, saying the girl died in Waikato Hospital yesterday.

Her death comes just over a week after a horror crash in Matamata last Monday, December 27.

Five children aged 10 to 13 years old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash. Three of them were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The girl's death is one of 17 on New Zealand roads during the official holiday period.

The holiday road period ran from 4pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on January 5.

Police assistant commissioner Bruce O’Brien said it was an increase from last year's road toll of 11 for the same period.

"As of 6am this morning, 17 people have lost their lives in crashes across the country and many more were injured throughout this Christmas and New Year break."

Whānau and friends who lost loved ones in crashes should have been able to enjoy this holiday period with them, not planning their tangi or funeral, O’Brien said.

“The impact on whānau, friends and communities cannot be measured when someone is killed in a road crash.

"It’s also incredibly frustrating for Police to see people losing their lives in completely preventable incidents."

We will continue to have a visible presence on our roads this summer, taking enforcement action where necessary.

But ultimately it is drivers who have the responsibility to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe. We need you to do your part too.

“Watch your speed and following distances, pay attention to the conditions, stop and take a break if you’re feeling tired. Don’t drink or take drugs and drive, wear a seatbelt, put your phone away and allow plenty of time to get where you are going- especially if you are travelling on roads you don’t know.”

"We don't want to see any more families impacted by tragedy this summer and we need all road users to play their part in getting everyone home safely."

