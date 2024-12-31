Thousands flock to Rhythm & Alps festival

Friends from Christchurch and Dunedin (from left) Kate Smith, Abbey Theobald and Sophie Strathern, are excited to set up their tent and begin enjoying the festival they look forward to at the end of each year. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

A rainy start to the region’s largest music festival did little to deter the enthusiasm and excitement of attendees coming from across the country and all over the world.

Rhythm & Alps opened its doors yesterday in the Cardrona Valley at 10am for all those camping to start setting up before music started at 4pm.

Publicity manager Lucy Macrae said the festival were expecting 10,000 people each day, and about 3000 of those were camping on site.

"It’s enough for it to feel exciting but you never feel unsafe," she said.

Most of the festival’s attendees were groups of friends in their 20s travelling from Otago and Canterbury to enjoy their time off from work.

The campsite was filled with groups of people getting tents set up, fixing their outfits and having a drink before the music took off.

Sophie Strathern had come from Christchurch with two of her friends for the second time to enjoy the "fun and chill" festival.

Another group of friends from Christchurch said Rhythm & Alps offered more space than other festivals.

Although most people had come from around the South Island, the unique landscape of the venue and region attracted partygoers from the North Island and even tourists from overseas.

Justine Polo, an international attendee who had been travelling in New Zealand for around three to four months, was camping at the festival with a large group of more than 10 other French travellers.

She said that although they had attended several festivals in France, Rhythm & Alps caught their interest due to its location in the valley and the access it gave them to a campground.

The festival was also supported by countless volunteers, many of whom were also travellers from all over the world, who felt that volunteering was a cost-efficient way to attend the festival without paying for tickets.

The weather proved to be unpredictable as the festival’s opening band prepared to play.

The windy and cloudy morning eventually turned into a rainy afternoon as The Beatniks opened the festival at 4pm.

The rain did not seem to stop people as they made their way to the main stage. Some braved the rain while others stood under the tents to hear the bands play.

The atmosphere remained filled with excitement as a variety of artists took to the stage.

Dave Dobbyn made an appearance before his performance at Rhythm & Vines today.

The festival continues today to mark the beginning of the new year at midnight.

— Rawan Saadi