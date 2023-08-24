'Threatening' Labour member lands National MP in hot water

National MP Tim van de Molen. Photo: NZ Herald

National MP Tim van de Molen has been stripped of all portfolios after he was found to have acted in contempt of Parliament, with a recommendation he be censured for "acting in a threatening manner" towards Labour MP Shanan Halbert.

It comes after Labour’s Rachel Boyack laid a complaint relating to van de Molen’s conduct towards Halbert as chairman of the Transport and Industrial Relations Committee on June 29.

The matter related to an exchange between van de Molen and Halbert after the committee wrapped up for the day. Van de Molen allegedly stood over Halbert in a threatening way, causing other MPs to gather around Halbert out of concern for his safety.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe referred the complaint to the Privileges Committee for consideration.

In a unanimous decision released today, the committee - with MPs from Labour, National and the Green Party - found van de Molen’s actions to have been in contempt of the House.

"We find that Mr van de Molen’s conduct towards Mr Halbert amounted to threatening him, that Mr Halbert was impeded in the discharge of his duties as a member, and that in doing so, Mr van de Molen committed a contempt of the House," the report said.

The committee said acting in a "threatening manner toward a member of Parliament on account of their conduct in Parliament, and particularly for their conduct as a presiding officer, is a serious matter.

"We therefore recommend that Mr van de Molen be censured by the House for threatening a member on account of their conduct as a presiding officer and impeding them in the discharge of their duties as a member."

Van de Molen made a public apology in the House today during Question Time, addressing Halbert directly.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said following the decision van de Molen had been stood down from his portfolios, which included spokesman for Building and Construction, Defence and Veterans, and ACC.

"Tim’s behaviour is not up to the standards I expect of National MPs," said Luxon.

He expected "high standards" and would hold his team to them.

Van de Molen, who last year had a horrific chainsaw accident that saw him break his neck, has had a "difficult year", but this was no excuse for his behaviour, Luxon said.

"Tim accepts all the findings and has publicly apologised. He has also committed to seeking coaching support to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

"Everyone makes mistakes, and there is a path back for Tim – provided he can demonstrate to me, the wider National caucus, and himself, that he has learnt from this incident and grown as a result."

An independent review of the complaint found that van de Molen’s conduct "as a whole was aggressive in the sense of being hostile, unprofessional and with an element that was objectively threatening, but not in the sense of physical violence".

The reviewer also reported that his conduct "caused discomfort for all three of the Parliamentary staff who were present at the time and each considered the need to ring for security.

"None of them described a more enduring impact."

The committee found his conduct could not be condoned as normal or acceptable.

"We accept that he considers he did not intend to threaten or intimidate Mr Halbert.

"But the combination of factors in this incident—Mr van de Molen’s physical positioning, his words, tone, and failure to move aside when asked — justify a finding that his conduct was objectively threatening.

"There was an objectively threatening element to Mr van de Molen’s behaviour in standing near Mr Halbert and telling him to ‘stand up’ and in not moving when asked to, to enable Mr Halbert to leave."

More to come . . .