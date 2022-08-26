Three arrested in gang house raid

Three gang members have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a gang property near Blenheim.

Two men, aged 32 and 41, will appear in Nelson District Court today facing charges including kidnapping and aggravated robbery after police searched the property on Ferry Rd, Spring Creek.

A third man, aged 34, will appear in Nelson District Court on Monday facing charges including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said: “As part of Operation Cobalt, we continue to have a significant focus on targeting and disrupting unlawful gang activity in our communities.

“These arrests should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law.”

"Crime, intimidation, and gang violence generated by gang members causes a significant impact on the wellbeing of our communities.

"We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about gang activity in their community.

"The information you supply could help police piece together details of offending and lead to a prosecution."

You can report any information at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or phone 105 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org