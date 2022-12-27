Three dead in separate water incidents in Nth Island

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people have died in separate water incidents in the North Island since yesterday evening.
In Upper Hutt, a swimmer died after failing to resurface in the Hutt River at Kaitoke Regional Park.
Police said they were called to Waterworks Rd about 12.15am.
A blessing of the site will take place this morning.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
Further north in Bay of Plenty's Ōpōtiki, a man died following a water incident about 7pm yesterday at Cape Runaway.
In South Auckland's Pukekohe, a person also died after a water incident about 9.30pm.
In all the incidents, the people were pulled from the water but were not able to be revived.