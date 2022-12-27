Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Three dead in separate water incidents in Nth Island

    Three people have died in separate water incidents in the North Island since yesterday evening.

    In Upper Hutt, a swimmer died after failing to resurface in the Hutt River at Kaitoke Regional Park.

    Police said they were called to Waterworks Rd about 12.15am.

    A blessing of the site will take place this morning.

    The death will be referred to the Coroner.

    Further north in Bay of Plenty's Ōpōtiki, a man died following a water incident about 7pm yesterday at Cape Runaway.

    In South Auckland's Pukekohe, a person also died after a water incident about 9.30pm.

    In all the incidents, the people were pulled from the water but were not able to be revived.

