Three injured in attack at Auckland restaurants

The attack, which unfolded across a series of businesses, began at about 9pm in the Auckland suburb of Albany. Photo: RNZ

Witnesses have described the harrowing scenes of a random attack on people out for dinner on Auckland’s North Shore last night.

Police are investigating after multiple people were injured and taken to hospital after a man wielding a weapon entered three restaurants, Zhang Liang Malatang, Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot, on Corinthian Drive, Albany, and started attacking people about 9pm.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Further charges are expected, Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams said.

It is understood at least three people sustained injuries that required hospital treatment. St John has been approached fore more information.

Two people are in a stable condition with minor injuries at North Shore Hospital.

A third victim has been taken to Auckland City Hospital. Their condition is not yet clear.

A witness who asked not to be named told The New Zealand Herald he was having dinner with a friend when a man walked in carrying an axe.

“He walked in and hit my friend. He was the first target.

“I’m slightly injured. My friend got seriously injured. Only two of us got injured in our restaurant, but [there were] more wounded in the other restaurants.”

Police at the scene in Auckland last night. Photo: RNZ

The witness suffered injuries on both of his hands after blocking an attack from the man involved.

‘I blocked his axe with my hand’

“I was in shock. When I realised what was happening, he tried to target me.

“I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head - so I blocked the axe with my hand.”

The witness said the attacker then chased him and his friend out of the restaurant.

“When he realised he can’t catch us, he just turned around and went into another restaurant and kept attacking.

“It was all very random. We all think this was random - no one knew him.”

The witness said he and his friend had been eating at the Maya Hotpot restaurant.

They watched in horror as the man involved walked into a second restaurant - Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen - and attacked another person.

The witness said it was “very, very, very scary”.

“The customer who got seriously injured in this restaurant had his head down to his food, focusing on the food. There was no way for him to know this attacker was coming.

“He was hit - he was one of the ones taken away by ambulance.”

A second person who saw the incident said he heard the attacker say he had been beaten by someone and this was retaliation.

This witness said he had been seated at a table that looked towards the entrance and saw the attacker walk in and attack a person who had his back to the door.

“The guy at the front was eating. I saw [the attacker] come in with a f*****g hammer-axe thing.

“I was in the second shop targeted. I did what I did - gave the man first aid. I didn’t know there had been multiple victims ‘til [I] came out to help police put the guy in the car.

“Then I heard [a] guy here, guy there...”

The witness said of the attacker: “He was very, very calm when I told him to go. He kept coming at me.”

The witness also said the victim he helped was still conscious after the attack, but had a serious head injury.

“He was fully conscious and standing. But he had a big cut to the middle and front of his head.

“I helped also to do first aid on him. I was able to help press down [on the wound].

Another person told the AM Show this morning that it was a “crazy rampage assault”.

“I thought he had a beef with someone else. It was crazy with this f*****g massive hammer.”

Police said initial inquiries suggested it was an isolated incident and no one else was being sought.