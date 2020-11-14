Three new cases, one other under investigation

A neighbour who lives in the same apartment building as the Auckland student with Covid-19 has returned a "weak positive" test for coronavirus.

"This individual lived in a neighbouring apartment in Vincent St apartments to [the student]," the Ministry of Health said today. The person is already in a quarantine facility, the ministry said.

"The individual's initial test result was negative, but a subsequent test has today returned a weak positive result. A further test is now being taken. They are currently regarded as a case under investigation."

There are also three other Covid-19 cases today in managed isolation.

One recent arrival from Romania landed in New Zealand on 3 November via Qatar and Australia. They tested positive at around day 12 routine testing and are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The second case arrived from Australia on 1 November and was also detected on testing around day 12. This person has now also transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The third case arrived from the UK on 12 November and tested positive on arrival and transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered, meaning the total number of active cases remains at 56.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,643.

Testing sites have been busy across Auckland today, after the CBD was yesterday shifted out of its quasi-lockdown after genomic testing proved the AUT student was infected by the Defence Force serviceman from the quarantine cluster.

The genomes from Case A - the serviceman who caught the virus in the Jet Park quarantine facility - and Case D - the AUT student - were identical, which is consistent with direct transmission between the two.

That doesn't exclude the possibility of someone else being in the chain, but officials are confident the time-frame suggests there was not a long chain of transmission involving a lot of people.

There were no other positive cases of Covid-19 in the community yesterday despite more than 7200 tests being processed, including more than 100 from the woman's Vincent Residences apartment building.

How the AUT student was infected is still a missing piece of the puzzle.

She works just 82m from a cafe the defence worker visited, but extensive interviews haven't uncovered an obvious connection.

Despite confidence the cluster is well-contained and widespread transmission is highly unlikely, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will move next week to make masks mandatory on planes and on public transport in Auckland.

The public health order is being drafted and will be presented to Cabinet on Monday with the support of the Prime Minister.