Three new Covid cases in managed isolation

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation.

There are no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health has provided the information in a statement.

The first case arrived from India on September 26 and was retested after returning a negative result at their routine test around day 3 of their time in managed isolation because they were a contact of a previously reported case.

The second case arrived on October 2 from England via Qatar and Australia and was tested after they developed symptoms.

The third case arrived on October 4 from India via England and Qatar and was tested on arrival because they developed symptoms on the flight.

They have all been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1502. The total number of active cases is 43.

Of these active cases, 37 are imported cases, and six are community cases.

There is one person on a ward in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital with Covid-19 today.