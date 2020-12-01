Three new Covid cases, Pakistan cricket squad tested again

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation. There are no new community cases.

Today's cases include a person who arrived from Germany via Singapore on on November 23 and tested positive at routine day three testing. Further testing indicates this case is historical but has not been reported overseas so it is included in New Zealand’s totals.

The second case arrived on November 23 from the US. This person was tested at day six due to a person in their bubble testing positive at day three, and this test returned a positive result. This person is in the same bubble as two people reported yesterday.

The third case arrived from South Africa on November 27 and tested positive at routine day three testing.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered, so the total number of active cases remains at 72.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1703.

Pakistan cricket squad

Day six swabs were taken yesterday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who to date have returned negative test results.

Of those, 42 have subsequently returned a further negative test result. Three are under investigation to determine whether they are historical cases, and one test result is pending.

The team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit Covid-19.

Christmas party warning

"With the countdown on until Christmas, the ministry asks that anyone hosting a party for staff ensures that everyone who is attending is well," the ministry said in its statement.

"If anyone who was planning to attend is unwell, please consider how you can include them in your celebrations via video call or other means that ensure they can take part while everyone is kept safe."

"Please encourage those attending to check in at the venue with the NZ Covid Tracer app, in the Covid Tracer booklet available online, or in a personal notebook," the ministry said.

"Continue to emphasise the importance of handwashing at your event and have hand sanitiser available for your attendees."