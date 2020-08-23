Three new Covid cases reported today

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

There are three new cases of Covid-19 to report today, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

One is a household contact of a previous case and two are imported cases that are contained in managed isolation and quarantine.

Of the imported cases, one is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on August 16 from Croatia via Switzerland and Hong Kong. She has been in MIQ at the Sudima in Rotorua and has been transferred to MIQ at Jet Park after testing positive around day 3 of her stay.

The second case is a person in their 30s who has been in MIQ at the Grand Millennium in Auckland and tested positive around day 12 of their stay.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is now 114, 18 of which are in MIQ and 96 of which are in the current community outbreak.

There are 151 people linked to the cluster who have been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility, including 82 positive cases.

There are 2308 close contacts identified related to the current outbreak, of which 2219 have been contacted and are self-isolating. The remaining people are still being contacted.

The number of people in hospital - nine - has not changed since yetserday.

Two are in Auckland City Hospital, four in Middlemore, two people in North Shore Hospital and one person in Waikato Hospital.

Six people are stable on a ward, and three people in Middlemore are in intensive care.

The ministry said they were being isolated and carefully managed.

"We have heard reports of people who are reluctant to get an ambulance or go to hospital – hospitals continue to be safe places to receive medical care, and people should feel confident going to hospital to receive treatment."

There were 7005 tests processed yesterday, meaning about 190,000 tests have been conducted since the outbreak was detected.

Tomorrow is D-Day

Tomorrow Cabinet will meet to decide whether to change the current alert level settings of level 3 in Auckland and level 2 for the rest of the country.

Those settings are currently in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Among the factors that will be considered are the number of new cases, whether they can be linked to the South Auckland cluster, and how the contact-tracing system has been performing.

Ministers will also consider the advice of Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.