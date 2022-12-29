Three pulled from water unconscious in Raglan group rescue

Four people were pulled from the water in Raglan on Wednesday. Photo: NZ Herald/File

Four people pulled from the water in Raglan - three of whom were unconscious - have left hospital less than 24 hours after the incident.

Emergency services responded to the multiple near-drowning in the water by Marine Parade about 3.25pm yesterday.

A St John spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances, one helicopter, a first response unit and a rapid response vehicle.

“Four patients were taken to Waikato Hospital via two ambulances and one helicopter; two in a serious condition; two in a moderate condition.”

A Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand spokesperson for the Waikato District said in a statement this morning that the patients had been discharged and sent home.

This incident comes as Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams issued an “urgent” plea to parents to closely supervise children in the water and on the beach.

He said watching your kids from the shore “simply isn’t enough”.

“Please don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions,” Williams said in a statement.

“They should be within an arm’s reach. Our tamariki are particularly susceptible to strong currents, and with all the water we have seen moving about they can quickly be swept away.”

New Zealand’s water-related death toll passed its highest annual toll in a decade after a scuba diver died north of Auckland yesterday.

Water Safety NZ has recorded 91 preventable drowning deaths this year, 77 of them males, which is the first time the statistic has passed 90 since 2011.

Over the past 10 years, 89 percent of beach drowning victims in New Zealand have been male.

“We want people to get out and enjoy our beautiful waterways and beaches but don’t want them, mainly men, making bad choices and taking big risks,” Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said.

Surf Life Saving’s advice to stay safe while enjoying the summer spray

- Choose a surf lifeguard patrolled beach and swim between the flags

- Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

- Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

- Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach

- Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone

- Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip

- Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

- If in doubt, stay out!

- If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the police

- Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.