Three teens arrested after security guard stabbed

Three teenagers have been arrested in Auckland over the stabbing of a supermarket security guard.

Police said a group of 13- and 14-year-olds were allegedly stealing from the New Lynn store on Totara Ave about 6.30pm on Sunday and a security guard was stabbed when she confronted one of them.

She was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

"The injury has penetrated the security guard's vest and into her torso," Waitematā CIB detective senior sergeant Megan Goldie said.

"She was transported to hospital and thankfully hasn't suffered any serious injuries; however, this would have been an extremely frightening incident for the victim and we are providing her with support.

"The violent behaviour on display last night was totally unacceptable, directed toward someone who was just doing their job."

Charges were now being considered.