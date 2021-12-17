Friday, 17 December 2021

Thunderstorm risk for much of South Island

    The MetService is warning of the risk of thunderstorms which could bring hail and heavy rain to eastern parts of the South this afternoon and evening.

    In its thunderstorm outlook, the MetService said there was a  moderate risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening about eastern Clutha, Dunedin, North Otago, Canterbury south of the Rakaia River and also Marlborough

    Any thunderstorms that formed could produce localised heavy rain of 10mm to 25 mm per hour and hail.

    Image: MetService
    A lower risk of thunderstorms covered southern and other eastern areas of the South Island, as well as Wellington and Wairarapa.

    A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of North Otago and South Canterbury issued at 4.22pm issued after the MetService detected severe thunderstorms near Duntroon has been lifted.

