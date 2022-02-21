Time for protesters to go home - PM

Concrete blocks were placed around the boundary of the protest early this morning. credit: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says anti-mandate protesters have had their time, it's time for them to go home, and police are now taking action to ensure the protest doesn't grow.

Police and protesters are facing off in two streets near Parliament in central Wellington, as trucks and forklift drivers arrived with concrete blocks to reinforce the perimeter of the occupation early this morning.

Protesters have been yelling "hold the line" and "keep it peaceful". They followed police as they walked back up Bowen St, and some have remained at the blocked off entrance on Museum St.

On Aitken St earlier a line-up of police and protesters faced off across blocks.

Videos posted to social media show forklifts installing concrete barricades in the streets and multiple people being arrested as crowds of protesters push back.

The protest is in its 14th day.

In a statement, police said staff began installing concrete barriers around the protest at 3am today at eight locations around Parliament, including Lambton Quay, Mulgrave St, Hill St, Molesworth St and Kate Shephard Place. and 'a handful' of protesters were arrested in the process of establishing the perimeter.

Police said the barriers would enable them to prevent more vehicles arriving in the area of the protest, while also maintaining access for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles.

Protesters can exit the protest area in their vehicles, but re-entry will be barred. Pedestrians will be able to move in and out of the affected areas.

The organiser of the "Go Home" petition say the protesters have made their point and it's time for them to leave.

Nearly 104,000 people have signed the change.org petition since it was started on Monday last week.

Organiser James Black - which isn't his real name - told RNZ's Morning Report the protestors are a minority, as most New Zealanders support the Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

He says he wanted to give the majority of New Zealanders the opportunity to voice their opposition to the occupation.

Black says he has received threats since starting the petition, but the support has been overwhelming.