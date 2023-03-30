Today FM announcers off-air, told to play music

Today FM host Tova O'Brien. Photo: supplied

Broadcasters on Today FM have just told their audience they are going off air and have been instructed to play music.

Host Duncan Garner revealed on air today that staff had been asked to attend a meeting.

He was joined on air by fellow host Tova O’Brien, who said the company had “f***ed us”.

“We are all going to lose our jobs,” she said.

Garner said: “This is betrayal”.

The pair said they were going off air and had been instructed to play music.

O’Brien’s producer Tom Day said on Twitter he was “gutted”.

“Today FM was what gave hope to so many people. I love our team,” Day said.

A second tweet said: “Mediaworks said Today FM was a five year plan. They have completely lied.”

Today’s developments follow the departure of Today FM radio boss Dallas Gurney, who quit the fledgling network earlier this month.

Gurney, a former general manager of Newstalk ZB, was hired by MediaWorks to help launch Today FM just over a year ago, signing up hosts O’Brien and Garner, as well as Rachel Smalley, Pauline Gillespie and Leah Panapa.

Gurney will leave the company in May and so far no successor has been named.

Today FM has struggled to make any inroads in its first year into Newstalk ZB’s ratings.

MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace has also left his role.

He announced in January that up to 90 jobs could be slashed at the company.

- additional reporting RNZ