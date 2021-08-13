Top cop at Royal NZ Police College dies after medical event

Inspector Tony Bernards has died following a medical event. Photo: Alexander Robinson, RNZ

Inspector Tony Bernards, a top officer holding a leadership position at the Royal New Zealand Police College, has died.

"With deep sorrow the Police Commissioner has today confirmed the death of Inspector Tony Bernards, following a medical event yesterday," a police spokeswoman said.

Inspector Bernards was response and tactical programme manager at The Royal New Zealand Police College.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau at this terrible time, and with all those affected by his death," she said.

Bernards, who was 57, had been with the NZ police for 34 years, 24 of those in supervisory roles.

He was detective, armed offender and marine search and rescue-qualified, according to information on Linked-In.

Bernards' duties at the college were supervising the promotions training group for courses at sergeant, senior sergeant and inspector levels.

He had also been responsible for overseeing police career progression and selection processes.

"His whānau have requested privacy as they come to terms with this news," the spokeswoman added.