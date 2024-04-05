Tough times bite into Queenstown eateries

A digger at a roadworks site in Frankton Rd rips out work that had been completed as part of the Arterial Road Project in this March file photo. PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

Four Queenstown eateries have closed in quick succession amid tough economic conditions and roadworks disruption.

The Invercargill Licencing Trust blamed inflation and the cost-of living crisis for the closures, which it said happened in a short space of time.

"We anticipate these challenging economic conditions remaining for the bulk of 2024," the ILT said in an agenda report.

The affected eateries were Paddy Gaddy, Taco Medic, Hell Pizza in Searle Lane, and Joe’s Garage, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sharon Fifield pointed to rising costs being faced by businesses.

“Costs of labour and supplies are squeezing margins, and in the current cost-of-living environment it is also difficult to raise prices as household budgets are squeezed too,” she told the Herald.

Ms Fifield also noted the disruption caused by ongoing roadworks in the resort.

“Access to the CBD has been an issue, with a lot of car parks being removed for the arterial road construction and CBD upgrades with no replacement as yet ... This is an ongoing issue we are seeking solutions from council on,” she said.

The Otago Daily Times reported last month there would be further delays to the Arterial Road Project which has been controversial with residents.