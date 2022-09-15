Training for Labour MP after bullying claims

Anna Lorck says she and Labour take their obligations to staff seriously. Photo: RNZ /

Labour MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck is undergoing leadership training after a second former staff member claimed they were bullied.

Two former staffers have told Stuff they were bullied by her.

The first set of allegations included being forced to move furniture around a room and sober driving the MP after work hours.

In a statement, Lorck said she was "doing my best to be a better manager of staff", including working with an experienced leadership coach.

She said she went out of her way to support the second staffer, who never raised any complaints over concerns for his wellbeing during a difficult period of his employment.

"During his time working at Parliament the Parliamentary Service, Labour whips and I were all involved in extensive support to help him in his job, alongside his union," the statement said.

"He never raised any complaints or concerns at the time. I really wish he had so that we could have addressed them and provided further support to him."

Last month, Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma was expelled from Labour's caucus after launching a series of broadsides at his own party, claiming a culture of bullying.

In her statement today, Lorck said she and Labour took their obligations to staff seriously and she would continue to do what she could to improve in this area.

"I was devastated to hear how he felt after he finished working for us and I hope he's doing better now," she said.

"I'm doing my best to be a better manager of staff. I've taken these and other concerns raised on board and I'm currently working with an experienced leadership coach on this."

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Lorck recognised she needed to change her management style.

He had not spoken with the MP but the situation was being handled, he said.