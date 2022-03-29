Tuesday, 29 March 2022

10.12 am

Tramper missing on Milford Track since Sunday

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A search and rescue operation is under way for a tramper missing on the Milford Track since Sunday.

    Police say despite extensive searching on Monday, the man has not been found.

    The tramper is experienced in the outdoors, they said.

    The search was scaled-up during the day, with a specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue team from Queenstown joining the search, along with Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR personnel and volunteers.

    Two helicopters have also searched from the air.

    - More to come

    -By Devon Bolger and Courtney Winter

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter