Transporters call for U-turn on food sales

The trucking industry is lobbying for another U-turn on the sale of coffee and hot food during alert level 4, saying the ban is a blow for essential workers keeping the country running.

On Thursday last week, service stations and dairies were told through various channels, including official Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) communication, that they were allowed to sell hot drinks and food to essential workers during level 4.

However, without notice, the ministry changed the rules effective on Monday night, meaning that had to be stopped.

Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett believed the rule change was both "annoying" and "a bit of a shock".

Truck drivers driving for long hours needed access to food and hot drinks, Mr Leggett said.

The forum was supporting the Motor Trade Association in lobbying MBIE to ensure that the access to that was preserved for essential workers.

"If somebody is driving for hours and is isolated, having some of that comfort of decent food and a hot drink is a humane way of treating them," he said.

The forum believed there needed to be a greater focus on that, Mr Leggett said.

Night ’n Day chief executive Matthew Lane said the rule change was "confusing" and "disappointing".

The chain’s stores sold coffee up until Wednesday, when it found out it could no longer do so.

Mr Lane believed the general public supported essential workers getting their coffee.

"For nurses, truck drivers, midwives, doctors and everyone else working long hours, the coffee was for them to have something to look forward to and a bit of a luxury during these times," he said.

There had been a huge amount of support from people after the rules first changed on Thursday, but customers were frustrated on Tuesday following the rule change, Mr Lane said.

A ministry spokeswoman said the rule change came about following evidence of queues for made-to-order food and beverages in some locations.

People were also entering premises for the sole purpose of buying coffee and hot food, she said.

Under the rule change, dairies and service station were still allowed to sell pre-packaged hot food but not coffee.

