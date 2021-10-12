Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Trapper admits abusive messages to Covid minister

    Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: NZ Herald
    A Southland possum trapper unhappy with the Government’s Covid-19 response ended up in court after leaving several abusive messages for minister Chris Hipkins.

    Wayne Andrew McIvor (53) pleaded guilty to two charges of misusing a telephone when he appeared at the Invercargill District Court today.

    Between August 15 and 23 this year, McIvor made several phone calls and left four voice messages to Mr Hipkins' Remutaka electoral office.

    The summary of facts stated that the general theme of the messages was McIvor’s opposition to the Government’s response to the pandemic.

    McIvor sounded aggressive and abusive, cursing and swearing offensive words, it said.

    He also made 32 calls to emergency services and New Zealand Police, leaving messages in the same theme and tone.

    McIvor, who waived his right to have a lawyer, told Judge Catriona Doyle that he was frustrated with the lack of response from police and the Government.

    Police did not investigate his concerns and instead seized his firearms licence.

    McIvor told the judge could not trust the police any more, and was disappointed that he had to approach the Government several times, with no reply.

    ‘‘This has been going on and on and I’m sick of it... I reacted in a way that, yeah, probably shouldn't and here I am now.’’

    Judge Doyle said his explanations were no excuse for his behaviour, and that he had legitimate ways to address his concerns with police and the Government.

    She convicted McIvor and placed him on a six-month good behaviour bond.

