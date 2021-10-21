Thursday, 21 October 2021

Traveller to Hawke's Bay tests positive on return to Waikato, was 'infectious' while travelling

    A person who travelled to Napier from Waikato has tested positive for Covid - and was potentially infectious while in the Hawke's Bay community.

    One of Thursday's Covid-19 cases in Waikato was a permitted traveller with an exemption to travel to Napier last Friday, October 15. The person returned a positive test once they returned to Waikato.

    They were "infectious" while in Hawke's Bay, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

    Two close contacts have returned negative tests, including one who lived in Wairoa. The Waikato case is isolating at home.

    No cases have been reported in Hawke's Bay today.

    Nationwide there are 102 Covid cases in the community today - the highest daily number since coronavirus hit our shores last year.

    Hospital numbers are also at their highest - 46 people are on a ward or in ICU today.

    Ninety-four cases are in Auckland and 8 are in Waikato, Bloomfield said.

    Case numbers have hopped around in recent days, with 94 cases on Tuesday - the highest daily number since the pandemic began - and 60 yesterday.

