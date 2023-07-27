Trees down as strong winds buffet South Island

Invercargill City Council parks staff closed the Queens Park entrance while contractors removed a gum tree felled by heavy winds. Photo: Toni McDonald

Strong winds have brought down trees in Invercargill, and warnings are in place for other parts of the South, where gusts could reach up to 120km/h.

This morning, the Invercargill City Council closed the Queens Park entrance at Queens Drive for about an hour to ''proactively remove a tree at risk due to the high winds.''

Scott St has been temporarily closed between Rockdale Rd and Boxall St due to a fallen tree.

''Teams are working to remove the fallen tree,'' a council statement said.

People were asked to report any fallen trees to the council.

MetService earlier issued strong wind warnings for much of the South, saying severe gales could gust up to 120km/h in some places

The forecaster said Dunedin and North Otago could expect severe southwest gales from 8am through to 4pm today.

There is also a warning for Clutha, Southland south of Lumsden and Stewart Island, from 8am until noon today.

MetService said strong gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and driving could be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The warnings come as a wintry blast is bringing low temperatures and snow to some higher areas, including the region's skifields.

Snow closed the Milford-Te Anau road (State Highway 94) overnight but it has reopened again, and road snow warnings have been lifted for the Crown Range Road and the Lindis Pass (SH8).