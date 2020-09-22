Trial date set for man accused of Te Anau murder

A man charged with the murder of a woman in Te Anau is to go on trial next year.

Rodney Stewart Fallowfield appeared by audiovisual link in the High Court at Invercargill today.

In July this year, the 52-year-old entered a not guilty plea to the charge and Justice Gerald Nation set a trial date for July 5 next year.

The Otago Daily Times understands Fallowfield and Shirley Alaina Reedy (52) had only been married a matter of months before he allegedly killed her.

Police started a homicide investigation after the body of the Balclutha woman was found at a property in Cleddau St, Te Anau, on May 15 this year.

It has been reported that the body was found at a motel which has been the subject of police investigations.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said after the incident the pair, who were visitors to Te Anau, were known to each other.