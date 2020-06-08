Trio killed in farm pond tragedy named

Nanny Bev Hiscox, Luka Sirett, 10, and JJ Sirett, 5, died after the vehicle they were in crashed into a pond on the family farm in Raetihi. Photo / Supplied

Bev Hiscox and her two grandsons Luka and JJ Sirett have been named as the trio who died on Sunday in a farm pond in Raetihi.

The families are "deeply saddened by this tragic course of events which resulted in the loss of their Mum and Nanny, and her two grandsons", family spokesman Elijah Pue said in a statement.

Pue said "Nanny Bev and Poppa Mike" had been spending "quality time" with their grandsons on the family farm when their side-by-side farm vehicle accidentally went into a farm dam.

Tragically Bev, Luka and JJ passed away, while Mike [Michael Hiscox] survived the accident with minor injury.

The families were naturally distraught but comforted by the support of their friends and the close-knit Waimarino community, Pue said.

The small, close-knit community of Raetihi is in shock after three people from the same family died on a farm yesterday. Photo: NZ Herald

"The Hiscox and Sirett families are well known in the area and have been here for many years. Bev was a stalwart in the community, a talented gardener and held many voluntary roles across the district.

"A mother of five girls and a Nanny to 10 grandchildren, Bev was the matriarch of her family and was also the loving and devoted wife to Mike. She had the biggest heart."

Luka and JJ were "the closest of brothers".

"Luka gave his absolute best at everything he did and was a Lego Master and an avid Minecraft player - he was also an awesome singer.

"JJ loved snuggles and being in the outdoors - and had a cheeky smile."

A police car at the Raetihi farm where three people lost their lives when a vehicle plunged into a pond. Photo: NZ Herald/Lewis Gardner

The pair had the biggest of hearts, just like their Nanny, Pue said.

The family had an "enduring love" for the three who died.

They also thanked emergency services who responded to the event so quickly.

Details of the funeral would be provided in due course.

A hearse leaves the Raetihi farm property this afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald/Lewis Gardner

The tragedy, which struck on a 74.5ha family farm in Raetihi at 11am on Sunday, has left the small central North Island community in shock.

Mike Hiscox survived the incident and was flown to hospital with moderate injuries.

He was treated for minor injuries in the emergency department and released on Sunday evening.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron had told the Herald the couple's son-in-law is in the local volunteer fire brigade and raced to the farm upon hearing the news.

He grabbed a digger and tried to breach the walls of the pond to free those trapped inside.

"One of the son-in-laws managed to get a digger and cut into the dam to release the water out so people could get to them but it's [6m] deep, it's a deep dam. But unfortunately they were too late."

He described the vehicle as a side-by-side, which is like an off road four-wheel drive vehicle that isn't completely enclosed.

"I know it was a side by side vehicle and they basically couldn't get out. It's so tragic."