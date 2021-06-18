Friday, 18 June 2021

Troublesome teen follows circus act with alleged assault on cop

    The international circus is on at the Oval. Photo: ODT
    One of the two teenage boys who sneaked into the circus after spending the evening causing trouble last week was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Dunedin yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a 16-year-old boy was arrested for breaching a liquor ban and assaulting a police officer last night.

    The teen had been drinking at McDonald's and allegedly spat on a police officer.

    It was the same teen that allegedly sneaked into the Great Moscow Circus at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday last week, he said.

    Earlier that evening the boy, along with another 16-year-old boy, had allegedly got into a fight with a cyclist on John Wilson Ocean Drive and allegedly crashed a vehicle, while under the influence of alcohol, into a parked car while performing a U-turn in Prince Albert Rd, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said. 

