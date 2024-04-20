Truck crashes through Dunedin's Octagon

A truck has crashed through Dunedin's Octagon this morning, leaving one person injured and a trail of destruction in the central city.

Police say they were called to the scene shortly after 7.30am.

Firefighters examine the truck after it crashed through the Octagon this morning. Photos: Stephen Jaquiery

The Pioneer Energy truck, which was carrying a load of woodchips, appeared to have been travelling down Stuart St before missing the turn into the Octagon, narrowly skirting the Robbie Burns statue.

The truck narrowly missed the Robbie Burns statue on its path of destruction.

It then continued off the raised area around the statue and across the grassed area before hitting a tree, knocking the roof off the truck's bed.

It finally came to a stop after hitting the covered walkway in the lower part of the Octagon, leaving woodchips and debris in its wake.

At least nine police were at the scene, along with 2 fire trucks and an ambulance.

The truck finally stopped after hitting the Octagon's central walkway.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters from the Dunedin and Willowbank stations were sent to the scene about 7.30am.

The firefighters and ambulance services helped one person still in the truck to get out, she said.

People are asked to avoid the area while the scene is cleaned up, which could take some time.