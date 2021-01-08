Friday, 8 January 2021

Truck down Crown Range bank

    Emergency services were called to the Crown Range earlier today after a truck went 50 metres down a bank.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Arrowtown and Frankton tried to stabilise the precariously-placed vehicle before freeing the trapped driver, a FENZ spokesman said.

    Police and ambulance were also at the scene, but it was not known if the driver suffered any injuries.

    Police said they were called to the crash site near Arrow Junction about 10am.

    The Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, is open.

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

