Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Truckie helps nab teen in stolen car - police

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A teen who drove a stolen Audi from Dunedin to Lumsden has been nabbed with the help of a Southland truckie, police say.

    The 17-year-old male took the car from a compliance yard in Dunedin on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

    He then drove it to Queenstown and on to Lumsden.

    During his journey, he was the subject of several calls to police about the manner of his driving, including reports of dangerous overtaking.

    He was eventually apprehended near Lumsden after a truck driver spotted police on his tail and helped slow the car down enough for officers to catch him.

    The teen was facing charges of dangerous driving, unlawful taking and petrol theft, and would be appearing in Youth Court. 

    Otago Daily Times

