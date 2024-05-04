True extent of ex-cop's crimes may never be known: advocate

HELP chief executive Kathryn McPhillips. Photo: Sarah Robson

Warning: This story contains references to sexual abuse

An advocate for survivors of sexual abuse says the true extent of Brad Shipton's crimes may never come to light.

The former policeman and convicted rapist died this week after suffering early onset dementia. He was 65.

Shipton was convicted for his part in the 1989 pack rape of a woman in Mt Maunganui.

In a 2009 parole hearing, Shipton confessed to the rape for which he had been imprisoned, reportedly saying his life had been full of "disgraceful, disgusting" behaviour.

He and two other officers were later found not guilty of raping victim advocate Louisa Nicholas when she was a teenager.

Brad Shipton. Photo: Stuff / Phil Reid

HELP chief executive Kathryn McPhillips said there could be more unknown victims of Shipton.

"Really we don't know how many victims there are of this man because we don't know if everybody came forward so news of his death may be more triggering for some people than we know.

"My thoughts are with ... known victims and if there are any unknown victims."

Shipton caused significant harm, McPhillips said.

"He wasn't willing to stand up and take responsibility for that harm so in a sense that's double harm ... it means that somebody has to go through a very difficult with the justice system."

McPhillips said the story of Shipton's offending triggered significant change in police to better support complainants of sexual assault.

"We now have funding across the country for a specialist person to support somebody through that police reporting process.

"We have a sexual assault division in police national headquarters staffed by people who are very concerned about victims so things are very different than they were."

She urged anyone who may be a victim of sexual assault to contact their local support services to help them through the process of making a complaint.

Where to get help

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Sexual Violence

NZ Police

Victim Support 0800 842 846

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00

Rape Prevention Education

Empowerment Trust

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655 - push 0 at the menu

Safe to talk: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800044334

Male Survivors Aotearoa

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) 022 344 0496